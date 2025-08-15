PMD warns of heavy rains, possible flash floods in upper regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather accompanied by rain, wind, and thundershowers across various parts of the country on Saturday, with isolated heavyfalls expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, and Kashmir.

Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while evening and night showers are expected in northeast and south Balochistan, south Punjab, and southeast Sindh.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pothohar region, and northeast Punjab. Landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir during the forecast period. Heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as the roofs and walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Public, travelers, and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Islamabad and surroundings, with isolated heavyfalls possible during morning and night hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Hangu, and Waziristan, with isolated heavyfalls also expected in upper districts during the period.

Punjab is likely to experience mainly hot and humid weather over most parts of the province.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, and surrounding areas, with heavyfalls expected in the Pothohar region during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and surrounding areas during evening and night.

Sindh is expected to witness partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the province.

However, there are chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, and Karachi during evening and night.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is likely to persist over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Barkhan, Sibbi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela during evening and night.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower, with isolated heavyfalls also expected during the period.

During the past 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while heavyfalls also occurred in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Dir (Lower 98, Upper 17), Malam Jabba 76, Saidu Sharif and Balakot 41, Pattan and Parachinar 25, Kalam 13, Kakul 07, Mir Khani 03, Cherat 02; Kashmir — Kotli 44, Muzaffarabad (Airport and City 39), Rawalakot 17, Garhi Dopatta 13; Punjab — Islamabad (Saidpur 45, Zero Point 24, Golra and Bokra 16), Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 23, Shamsabad 22, Pir Wadhai 19, Gawalmandi 18, Chaklala and Katcheri 08), Mangla 05, Murree and Sialkot City 04, Gujrat 02; Gilgit-Baltistan — Chilas 06, Bunji 04, Gilgit and Babusar 03.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded as follows: Dalbandin and Nokkundi 43C, Sibbi and Dadu 41C.