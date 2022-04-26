PMD warns of increased temperatures during this week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday issued a warning of increasing day temperatures from 6-8 degree celsius in various parts of the country during this week.

The day temperatures will remain 06-08 degree celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

While in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07 degree celsius above normal.

According to the synoptic situation, a continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country .

On Wednesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-winds/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan .

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu and Babusar 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 47 C,Jacobabad,Khairpur and Sibbi 46 C.