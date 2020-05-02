PMDA for proper measures in view of predicted heatwave in Karachi

The Rehabilitation Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, on Saturday sharing the details of the predicted heatwave in Karachi from May 05 to May 08, has asked the Commissioner Karachi and the Metropolitan Commissioner (KMC) Karachi to ensure proper steps to avert any loss of life, under guidelines issued earlier, keeping in view existing circumstances of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Rehabilitation Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, on Saturday sharing the details of the predicted heatwave in Karachi from May 05 to May 08, has asked the Commissioner Karachi and the Metropolitan Commissioner (KMC) Karachi to ensure proper steps to avert any loss of life, under guidelines issued earlier, keeping in view existing circumstances of COVID-19.

A latest met data analysis states that it is foreseen that heatwave is likely to occur in Karachi and suburbs from May 05 to May 08 in the daytime and maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 degrees Centigrade, according to a communique here.

The wind direction will be generally Northwest/West turning to Southwest in theevening during the said period, it further added.