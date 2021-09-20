PMDA to ensure job security, future career of journalists: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the proposed bill of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) would ensure the job security and future career of all working journalists.

In a tweet, he said the government was committed to work for the betterment of journalist community.

The government would address all the reservations of the journalists before implementing the PMDA, he added.