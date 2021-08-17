PMDA to ensure media development, freedom of press; Farrukh assures journalist community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has assured the journalists' community that the establishment of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) would not only ensure freedom of press and expression, but also protect journalists' rights.

In a meeting with leadership of all the provincial and Federal press clubs, Farrukh said the initiative was also aimed at development of the industry and regulation of digital media, said a news release late on Monday.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and Secretary Anwar Raza also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the leadership of the press clubs agreed to make progress on the measures which would regulate digital media and resolve salaries and job related issues of journalists and media workers.

Meanwhile, Fazil Jamili and Abdul Khaliq Rind gave some suggestions regarding the establishment of the Authority.

The Minister assured them of incorporation of their recommendations in the PMDA's final draft.

Farrukh said that the PMDA would ensure freedom of press and expression as the present government firmly believed in such democratic norms.

He told the representatives of press clubs that after establishment of PMDA, journalists and media workers would be able to take their issues to the Media Complaints Commission instead of Implementation Tribunal for Newspapers Employees (ITNE). The Commission would decide a complaint in 21 days, he added.

He assured the community that there would be no restriction on media under the PMDA.

The meeting agreed to continue consultative process with all stakeholders.

The Minister said the process for inclusion of journalists and media workers in the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the government's housing schemes had been expedited.