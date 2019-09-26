PMDC allows Islamabad students to take admission in medical and dental colleges of Punjab

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have allowed the students of Islamabad to take admissions in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have allowed the students of Islamabad to take admissions in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab.PMDC has issued a formal notification in this regard.Now students hailing from Islamabad can also submit their applications for admission in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

PMDC has directed University of Health Sciences to receive applications of students of Islamabad on Online portal.Spokesperson University of Health sciences said that those students of Islamabad who have passed their entry test would now be eligible to submit their applications for admission on open merit.Students of Islamabad would submit their applications for open merit on online portal from 10 am on September 26.Last date for filing applications in the government medical and dental colleges of Punjab has been set September 30.