PMDC allows two provinces to hold medical colleges' admission test on Sept 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Sunday allowed the admitting universities of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to hold admission test for medical and dental colleges on September 8.

The universities, which had planned to hold test on August 25, might hold it on September 8 subject to informing the PMDC within one week, a PMDC spokesman said in a statement.

He said the extension of date in the admission test had been granted on the basis of the undertaking by all the admitting universities that no further extension would be sought and they would strictly abide by the central schedule issued by the PMDC.

The admitting universities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Government, Gilgit-Baltistan and Armed Forces, he said, might proceed to hold the admission test on the already notified date of August 25.

He said the central schedule was issued for the admissions process from the date of advertising for submission of applications for admission to the closure of admission subsequent to the completion of merit list for both public and private medical and dental colleges.

The admission board would be shortly issuing a final schedule of all relevant dates for the admissions process, which would be initiated after the conclusion of the admission test, he added.

The spokesman added the decision was made to ensure all admissions to public and private colleges across Pakistan was done on a singular schedule to ensure students were fully aware of their placement and not confronted with later placement by different admitting universities which was one of the major reasons for delay caused in the admissions process last year.

He said another query of the admitting university was clarified by the admission board that admission to public colleges in all provinces would be on the basis of provincial domicile of students or any other provincial or federal policy pertaining to any special quotas relating to domicile, open merit or self-finance subject to all admissions being strictly on merit.

He said the PMDC had not placed any mandatory requirement on public colleges to offer any seat to a student from outside the relevant province.

The admission board reiterated that its Primary concern was to ensure that as per the mandate of Article 37 of the Constitution of Pakistan all admissions were strictly on merit and students from across Pakistan had a fair, equal and transparent opportunity to obtain admission in medical and dental colleges with a view to producing the best quality doctors for the future of Pakistan.

He said that admission test criteria had been established this year to ensure students all over Pakistan were evaluated on a similar level to ensure merit specially for private medical and dental colleges.

It is pertinent to mention here that in response to an urgent request by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro (admitting university Sindh) and Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (admitting university Balochistan) to consider granting them further time to hold the admission test (MDCAT) in view of lack of resources and ability to hold the test on the notified date of August 25.

The PMDC Council directed the admission board to urgently hold a meeting with all the admitting universities to resolve the issue in view of paucity of time. The existing date of August 25 was earlier notified and approved by the PMDC with the consent of all admitting universities on June 10.

The admissions board of PMDC held a meeting on Sunday here with the vice chancellors of all admitting universities and considered in detail the representations of the Sindh and Balochistan admitting universities to grant them an extension in the date for holding the admissions test. Pursuant to the meeting the recommendation of the admission Board had been approved by the Council.