PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The federal government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT examination to a new date on September 10 (Sunday), 2023.

According to PMDC, the exam has been rescheduled as per directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination.

Earlier, the council had approved the syllabus for MDCAT session 2023 and decided to conduct the National MDCAT-2023 examination on 27th August 2023 at national level through the respective provincial public sector admitting universities.

The PMDC had opened the MDCAT-2023 registration portal in the first week of July 2023 for 15 days.

The council had also inked the letters to all provincial health secretaries followed by federal health secretary requesting them to nominate one provincial level admitting university to conduct the MDCAT-2023 at their respective province.

The letters written to provincial secretaries PMDC emphasized the gravity of MDCAT 2023 and requesting to provide the list of cities from each respective provincial government and admitting university where the examination centers will be setup accordingly.