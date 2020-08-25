UrduPoint.com
PM&DC Approves Admission Policy For MBBS, BDS

24 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), the apex regulator of medical and dental education in the country, has approved MBBS and BDS admission policy for the session 2020-21

PM&DC Council in its meeting held on 20th August 2020 has allowed all admitting universities to conduct MDCAT or Entry Test for the session 2020-21 from 19th September to 25th October 2020 across the country including AJK while adhering to COVID-19 related SOPs.

Approximately, 250,000 (Two Lac Fifty Thousand) students to appear in the MDCAT / Entry Test through which around 18000 (Eighteen Thousand) students to be enrolled in the medical and dental colleges.

As per statement issued by the PM&DC, the weightage for the Admissions will be 50 PC for entry test 40 PC for FSc marks and 10 PC marks for SSC.

It has also been decided that minimum 65% score in FSc (Pre medical) or equivalent will be required to become eligible for the MDCAT or Entry Test and only those students will be eligible for admission who obtain at least 33% score in the MDCAT or entry test.

Registrar PM&DC Brig.(R) Dr. Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui said that the Council has revised the admission policy to facilitate the students and their parents keeping in line with merit.

He said that total no of multiple choice questions for medical and dental colleges admission test in all provinces and Federal area will be 200 with four options. He added that breakup of these 200 MCQs shall be Biology 80, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20. He added that the time duration to attempt the whole paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

He also added that Council has directed all Admitting Universities to complete all admissions well in time. Regulations related to admission policy have been uploaded on PM&DC website.

