Open Menu

PMDC Approves National Medical Dental Curriculum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:30 PM

PMDC approves national medical dental curriculum

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has unanimously approved the National Medical and Dental curriculum for the year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has unanimously approved the National Medical and Dental curriculum for the year 2023-24.

The decision was made in PM&DC's National Medical and Dental Academic Board meeting.

The Academic Board unanimously decided to constitute committees to review all the regulations and matters referred to the board entrusted under Section 13 of the PMDC Act 2022.

Chairman HEC and President CPSP extended their full cooperation and assistance with the PMDC Council to achieve quality medical education in Pakistan to further upgrade the standards across the world.

The Academic Board will formulate the first-ever criteria, regulations and proforma for CME/CPD which will help to reinvigorate our doctors.

The CPSP has also ensured full support to assist and share measures taken in this regard at their end.

The committee will also devise CME/ CPD credit hours for general and specialist medical and dental practitioners for further renewal of their PM&DC licenses.

The efforts of President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj along with its team were appreciated for taking a significant step towards international recognition by applying to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) for its accreditation programme in due time along with organizing workshops to improve relations with medical and dental colleges for recognition of WFME.

The Academic Board is constituted of highly qualified professionals from all provinces of the country, known nationally and internationally.

The 21-member board will serve a four-year term in terms of section 11 of PMDC Act 22.

The 21-member National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) was notified by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on July 14, to oversee the policy to maintain quality of education in undergraduate and post-graduate medical and dental institutions across Pakistan.

The PMDC) being the sole healthcare education regulator in Pakistan, aiming to improve healthcare delivery and education standards, sets excellence standards and implements them in all medical and dental institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate education.

The board's Primary functions are to frame medical and dental undergraduate accreditation standards, including curriculum, standards of medical Education / CME / CPD, academic standards of foreign institutions and examination standards, including the MDCAT, National Registration Examination and National Equivalence Board Examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the Academic Board was not constituted, PMDC adopted the policies framed by the previous academic board in the broader interest of the students and doctors, which included the MDCAT, NRE and NEB examinations.

The meeting was presided by the Chairman Academic Board Prof. Dr.Zahid Aman Dean Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar while Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah assisted the forum as Secretary to the Board. The meeting was attended by all the members of the Academic Board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Education Azhar Ali Chicago Mercantile Exchange July HEC Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Share

Recent Stories

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

1 minute ago
 DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sus ..

DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sustainability&#039;

1 minute ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - E ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - Economic Development Ministry

5 minutes ago
 O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more sw ..

O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more swimming gold

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pa ..

Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development

5 minutes ago
 Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since H ..

Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since His Rise to Power in 2015

2 minutes ago
Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship ..

Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship

2 minutes ago
 PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more ..

PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more rain

2 minutes ago
 US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pu ..

US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pursuit of Critical Minerals - S ..

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on ..

OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on Ukraine - Secretary General

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

16 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-Ju ..

Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-June to 16Mln Tonnes - Rosstat

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan