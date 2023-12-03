Open Menu

PMDC Award Ceremony Held

December 03, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Annual Excellence Award Ceremony of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges was held at the City University of Science and Information Technology on Sunday.

The students who performed exceptionally well in their HSSC Annual Exam 2022 were awarded gold medals, silver medals, and certificates.

The MDCAT and ETEA toppers from PMDCs were also honored with special prizes.

Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, graced the occasion as the chief guest. A large number of parents also attended the event.

