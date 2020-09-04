UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMDC Clarifies News On Cancellation Of 10 Medical Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:26 PM

PMDC clarifies news on cancellation of 10 medical colleges

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday clarified the news item appearing in some section of press on cancellation of 10 medical and dental colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday clarified the news item appearing in some section of press on cancellation of 10 medical and dental colleges.

According to PMDC, the news is against the actual situation and not based on facts as the council proceeded to inspect some of the colleges whose provisional recognition was recalled pursuant to the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, students already admitted in such colleges would not be disturbed as per orders of the IHC till further the final decision, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the council had issued a public notice few days back on national dailies informing students and parents about the unlawful decisions made by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) including accreditation and registration.

The council informed that the 10 medical colleges were stopped from admitting fresh students and those who have already been admitted for the session 2019-20 in the said colleges would be adjusted in the recognized colleges of PMDC and notified by the Federal government.

The public notice said that the colleges whose provisional accreditation has been declared unlawful have to be inspected afresh in near future included Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi, Dow Dental l College, Karachi, Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Swat Medical College, Swat (KPK), Shifa College of Dentistry Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad, Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore, Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs, Sindh and Dental Section, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.

As per public notice, the ad-hoc council has decided to adjust all students already studying in these colleges to other approved medical and dental colleges to save their future and precious time.

All these colleges have been directed to transfer the entire amount received from the students to the receiving colleges as prescribed by the respective admitting universities as soon as possible so that they could adjust the students at the earliest, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Rawalpindi Khairpur Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Government

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

46 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 hours ago

Berlusconi Diagnosed With Early Stage of Bilateral ..

5 minutes ago

CO MCI gives three days for opening of closed drai ..

5 minutes ago

Atalanta sign Russia forward Miranchuk as Ilicic s ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Says 78 Middle-, Upper-Income Countries Confir ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.