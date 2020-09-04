PMDC clarifies news on cancellation of 10 medical colleges

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday clarified the news item appearing in some section of press on cancellation of 10 medical and dental colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday clarified the news item appearing in some section of press on cancellation of 10 medical and dental colleges.

According to PMDC, the news is against the actual situation and not based on facts as the council proceeded to inspect some of the colleges whose provisional recognition was recalled pursuant to the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, students already admitted in such colleges would not be disturbed as per orders of the IHC till further the final decision, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the council had issued a public notice few days back on national dailies informing students and parents about the unlawful decisions made by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) including accreditation and registration.

The council informed that the 10 medical colleges were stopped from admitting fresh students and those who have already been admitted for the session 2019-20 in the said colleges would be adjusted in the recognized colleges of PMDC and notified by the Federal government.

The public notice said that the colleges whose provisional accreditation has been declared unlawful have to be inspected afresh in near future included Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi, Dow Dental l College, Karachi, Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Swat Medical College, Swat (KPK), Shifa College of Dentistry Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad, Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore, Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs, Sindh and Dental Section, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.

As per public notice, the ad-hoc council has decided to adjust all students already studying in these colleges to other approved medical and dental colleges to save their future and precious time.

All these colleges have been directed to transfer the entire amount received from the students to the receiving colleges as prescribed by the respective admitting universities as soon as possible so that they could adjust the students at the earliest, it added.