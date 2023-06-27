The Executive Committee of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has investigated and exposed major embezzlement of the erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Executive Committee of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has investigated and exposed major embezzlement of the erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

According to PMDC spokesperson, they gathered the evidence, proof, and all other necessary documents.

After scrutinizing, the committee has decided to hold the responsible parties accountable and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

The Executive committee has decided to refer the matter to the third party for audit and investigation. They decided to bring all culprits to face consequences.

The PMDC committee has investigated many irregularities in payments made in the previous tenure by the erstwhile (PMC) amounting million of rupees which included payments made to a private consortium before the signing of the agreements, nebulous payments for IT equipment, software, etc.

The committee recently investigated anomalies in payments made in the previous tenure (PMC) in conducting MDCAT-22 amounting Rs. 409.32 million of rupees which included payments made to a private consortium of around Rs 122 million, a day before the signing of the agreements.

The erstwhile PMC made an agreement of Rs 409.32 million on 17th of August, 2022 out of which an advance payment of Rs 122. 78 million which was 30% was paid on 6th of August-2022 before the execution of agreement a consortium for conduction of MDCAT examination-2022.

Astonishingly the payment was made to the private consortium and the taxes were paid through another company.

The company to whom this big amount was paid was not even registered with the FBR nor with SECP as a consortium.

It did not fall under the definition of government entity and the agreement made was in clear violation of PPRA rules.

After detailed scrutiny the committee found another scam of erstwhile (PMC) by violating in the procurement of Network IT Equipment like Servers, Switches, Controllers, Access Points and Firewall etc and has severely violated the PPRA Rules.

The installed Software License in Servers and the tender documents were completely different. Moreover, items delivered in erstwhile PMC were mismatched with Bill of Quantities (BOQ's) published in Tender document for the captioned procurement.

Shockingly, anomalies were also found in the procurement of miscellaneous equipment like cameras, NVR, UPS, and cables etc. By violating PPRA rules and all the procurements were done to give financial favors to their blue-eyed company.

While talking to the Council Executive Committee,(responsible body for financial and administrative affairs of PM&DC) while highlighting the scams previous Council , ensured to bring the culprits to face consequences.

They said that the PM&DC Council is combination of best eminent members from all over the country with highest reputations as doctors, professors, surgeon general, legal experts, auditor, health secretaries of all provinces.

After assuming the charge, the Council has started working for betterment medical and dental profession and working tirelessly to make PM&DC more efficient as a regulator as well as a facilitator, they said.

The council has taken up all the matters and affairs of PMDC on priority as per rules and law.

They added that after making all necessary arrangements of transition from PMC to PMDC, the first priority of the council was to achieve the accreditation of WFME so that our doctor and students may not face any problem internationally.

They showed concerned that as PM&DC has highlighted the scams previous regime, a group of vested interest has started a media campaign merely to undermine and malign PM&DC whose preamble are not even correct neither near to truth.

They said PM&DC refutes all such information being shared and published. The culprit vested group is trying to delay in achieving the PM&DC objectives and just to malign the working of the current Council.

These malafide intentions of this vested group may create hurdles in creating liaison between the international medical communities and relations with WFME.

They said that the PM&DC is conducting MDCAT 2023 examination first time in the history in time without wasting students precious time through public sector medical and dental universities from all provinces to streamline the gaps that were previously emerged by the erstwhile PMC.