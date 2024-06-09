PMDC Conducts Talent Scholarship Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Model Degree Colleges on Sunday conducted the second phase of the Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test over 1500 Matric students from private and public schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).
The test was held at PMDC Boys and Girls Dalazak Road Peshawar, PMDC Boys and Girls Hayatabad, and PMDC Boys and Girls Mardan to highlight the remarkable talent and potential of our youth.
By providing scholarships to deserving students, this program empowers them to pursue their academic dreams and achieve their full potential.
