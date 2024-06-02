PMDC Conducts Test For Scholarships
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Peshawar Model Degree Colleges on Sunday conducted the first test of the Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship, for which more than 2,500 matriculation students from both private and public schools throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa applied.
The test took place at PMDC Boys and Girls Dalazak Road Peshawar, PMDC Boys and Girls Hayatabad, and PMDC Boys and Girls Mardan, showcasing the immense talent and potential among the youth of the region.
The Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test aims to recognize and reward the academic achievements and abilities of deserving students. The second test is scheduled for Sunday, June 9.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock Dept suggests proper housing, nutritional management of sacrificial animals2 seconds ago
-
June 8 last date to submit applications for collection of sacrificial animals hides6 seconds ago
-
IFA seals bakery, destroys 2,000 dirty hatchery eggs13 seconds ago
-
CTO for better traffic flow on roads10 minutes ago
-
Govt releases Rs 33.16 bln for various power sector schemes so far10 minutes ago
-
Cop arrested for taking bribe:20 minutes ago
-
Reduction in Passenger,goods vehicle fares in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt to take solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Azha40 minutes ago
-
11 temporary cattle markets to be set up in Rwp district to facilitate citizens1 hour ago
-
Sports festival at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to continue till June 121 hour ago
-
RDA organizes training session on E-Filing system2 hours ago
-
Ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 52 hours ago