PMDC Conducts Test For Scholarships

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Peshawar Model Degree Colleges on Sunday conducted the first test of the Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship, for which more than 2,500 matriculation students from both private and public schools throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa applied.

The test took place at PMDC Boys and Girls Dalazak Road Peshawar, PMDC Boys and Girls Hayatabad, and PMDC Boys and Girls Mardan, showcasing the immense talent and potential among the youth of the region.

The Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test aims to recognize and reward the academic achievements and abilities of deserving students. The second test is scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

