UrduPoint.com

PMDC Decides To Hold MDCAT Exam On Aug 27

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

PMDC decides to hold MDCAT exam on Aug 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to hold the Medical Dental Admission Examination (MDCAT) on August 27, 2023.

The decision was made in the council meeting chaired by President PM&DC Dr Rizwan Taj.

The council decided that the syllabus of the MDCAT will remain the same as last year's exam.

The council directed all provincial secretaries to start preparing for the said exam. The decision was made keeping in view the larger interest of students.

Last year, almost 204,259 students appeared in exams while this year 210,000 students are likely to appear in the exams.

Medical universities from all four provinces and the Federal capital will again conduct the exams as per the provincial curriculum.

The council emphasized that prior to exams all stakeholders will be taken on board like public medical universities' examination departments to ensure the secrecy of exams.

The MDCAT paper difficult index will also be taken into consideration for ease of students without compromising merit to ensure that all provinces conduct exams without any trouble to students.

It was decided that the NUMS will be the admitting university responsible for admissions in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges and institutes.

The NUMS admission test will be considered at par with the national MDCAT to be applicable only for admission in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges.

The meeting was attended by the council members including Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan, Jawad Amin Khan, Barrister Ch. Sultan Mansoor, Noor ul Haq, Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dr Tahmina Asad, Lt. Gen. Mohsin Qureshi Surgeon General, Dr Muhammad Shoaib Shafi Secretary Health Ministry of National Health Services and all provincial secretaries and nominees.

Related Topics

Same August Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.