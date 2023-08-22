PMDC decides to reopen portal for two days for MDCAT fee submission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) after receiving multiple requests from the students on helpline decided to extend the fee submission date of MDCAT-2023 for two days.

This option would only be open for a limited period of 48 hours from 23rd to 24th August (02 Days) only, said a news released issued on Tuesday.

The option will be provided across the country and will be available for one time only.

As per directions of the Prime Minister, the PMDC has extended the date of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 and rescheduled it on September 10 (Sunday) this year.

Keeping in view the larger interest of the students and allowing the remaining students who were not able to complete their MDCAT registration due to fee non-submission, are again being given limited time by the Council to complete their applications.

Till the last date of submission of the application of MDCAT, 202336 candidates submitted their applications for the registrations wherein, 189261 candidates were able to successfully complete the registration for the examination.

Almost 9000 candidates submitted forms of MDCAT but they failed to complete their registration due to nonpayment of their fee due to any reason.

The Medical Regulator after receiving several requests from candidates through its helpline placed the matter before the President of PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj.

In order to facilitate the students, he allowed to open the portal for submission of pending fees for MDCAT registration so maximum candidates could take part in the MDCAT exam.

The students who have successfully submitted their registration forms for the upcoming MDCAT-2023 but whose payments/status were delayed can submit their already generated challans or download a fresh challan form (with a late registration fee through Debit/ Credit card or through Challan form) to get themselves registered for MDCAT 2023.