PMDC Directs Provincial Secretaries To Start MDCAT Preparation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has directed all provincial secretaries to start preparation for holding the national Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam.

According to an official of PMDC, the decision was made keeping in view the larger interest of students to conduct the examination on August 27, 2023.

He said that the council decided that the syllabus of the MDCAT will remain the same as last year's exam.

Last year, almost 204,259 students appeared in exams while this year 210,000 students are likely to appear in the exams.

Medical universities from all four provinces and the Federal capital will again conduct the exams as per the provincial curriculum.

The council emphasized that prior to exams all stakeholders will be taken on board like public medical universities' examination departments to ensure the secrecy of exams.

The MDCAT paper difficult index will also be taken into consideration for ease of students without compromising merit to ensure that all provinces conduct exams without any trouble to students.

It was decided that the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will be the admitting university responsible for admissions in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges and institutes.

The NUMS admission test will be considered at par with the national MDCAT to be applicable only for admission in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges.

