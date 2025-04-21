PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has disposed of 117,824 cases out of total 120,391 received during last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has disposed of 117,824 cases out of total 120,391 received during last one year.

According to PMDC, these cases including teaching experience, postgraduate registration, good standing, foreign local verification and registration certificates, registrations of medical professionals across Pakistan etc..

The innovative portals were expertly designed to streamline the registration and documentation processes, effectively addressing the obstacles that had previously hindered smooth case issuance.

In a statement, President PMDC Prof. Dr. Taj highlighted council's significant achievement in the functionality of its online portals and digital transformation.

He said that only 400 to 500 cases are pending mainly due to awaiting third-party verifications.

He said so far PM&DC has received a total of 19,109 applications for full licenses, out of which 19,101 have been successfully resolved.

He said 17,693 provisional registration licenses were submitted out of which 17,500 cases were resolved.

The council also received 45,908 renewal applications of which 45,704 cases have been resolved.

In terms of postgraduate qualifications, 6,356 cases were received in which 6,222 cases have been resolved.

As many as 4,342 applications for teaching experience have been submitted out of which 4,115 cases were successfully resolved.

With the launch of these online portals, PM&DC has streamlined processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

The digital platform simplifies case submissions and ensures faster reviews and resolutions, benefiting a diverse range of stakeholders within the medical and dental communities.

“We are thrilled to report this milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize our operations,” Prof. Dr. Taj stated.

He said, “This initiative is a crucial part of our broader objective to streamline administrative procedures, ensuring that medical graduates can obtain their necessary certifications without undue delay.”

The digitalization system and portals have been designed as user-friendly, providing a smooth navigation experience while incorporating enhanced security measures to protect applicants' confidential information.

He said PM&DC encourages all professionals to utilize these digital tools for a more efficient experience in case management, positioning the council at the forefront of digital innovation within the healthcare sector.

The PM&DC online portal represents a significant advancement in the digital transformation of PM&DC services.

He said that by eliminating the need for in-person interactions and streamlining processes, the portal reduces the potential for human error and enhances overall efficiency within the healthcare sector.