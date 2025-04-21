PMDC Disposes Of 117,824 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has disposed of 117,824 cases out of total 120,391 received during last one year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has disposed of 117,824 cases out of total 120,391 received during last one year.
According to PMDC, these cases including teaching experience, postgraduate registration, good standing, foreign local verification and registration certificates, registrations of medical professionals across Pakistan etc..
The innovative portals were expertly designed to streamline the registration and documentation processes, effectively addressing the obstacles that had previously hindered smooth case issuance.
In a statement, President PMDC Prof. Dr. Taj highlighted council's significant achievement in the functionality of its online portals and digital transformation.
He said that only 400 to 500 cases are pending mainly due to awaiting third-party verifications.
He said so far PM&DC has received a total of 19,109 applications for full licenses, out of which 19,101 have been successfully resolved.
He said 17,693 provisional registration licenses were submitted out of which 17,500 cases were resolved.
The council also received 45,908 renewal applications of which 45,704 cases have been resolved.
In terms of postgraduate qualifications, 6,356 cases were received in which 6,222 cases have been resolved.
As many as 4,342 applications for teaching experience have been submitted out of which 4,115 cases were successfully resolved.
With the launch of these online portals, PM&DC has streamlined processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming.
The digital platform simplifies case submissions and ensures faster reviews and resolutions, benefiting a diverse range of stakeholders within the medical and dental communities.
“We are thrilled to report this milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize our operations,” Prof. Dr. Taj stated.
He said, “This initiative is a crucial part of our broader objective to streamline administrative procedures, ensuring that medical graduates can obtain their necessary certifications without undue delay.”
The digitalization system and portals have been designed as user-friendly, providing a smooth navigation experience while incorporating enhanced security measures to protect applicants' confidential information.
He said PM&DC encourages all professionals to utilize these digital tools for a more efficient experience in case management, positioning the council at the forefront of digital innovation within the healthcare sector.
The PM&DC online portal represents a significant advancement in the digital transformation of PM&DC services.
He said that by eliminating the need for in-person interactions and streamlining processes, the portal reduces the potential for human error and enhances overall efficiency within the healthcare sector.
Recent Stories
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terroris ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successfu ..
DC fixes price of naan, chapati
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terrorists15 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successful operations against ..15 minutes ago
-
DC fixes price of naan, chapati15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis15 minutes ago
-
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases15 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed44 minutes ago
-
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP44 minutes ago
-
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers44 minutes ago
-
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development: Kakar44 minutes ago
-
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC44 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts in poverty alleviati ..44 minutes ago
-
All reservations regarding water distribution to be resolved through talks.: Dr Tariq44 minutes ago