PM&DC dissolution case: Islamabad High Court seeks respondents response till Nov 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought reply from Ministry of Health and others on another identical petition challenging dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad High Court IHC ) Thursday sought reply from Ministry of Health and others on another identical petition challenging dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani took up the petition filed by the employees of PM&DC and sought reply from respondents till November 8.

Petitioner's counsel Baber Sattar Advocate pleaded before the bench that the summary of the new ordinance was supposed to be prepared by the Establishment Division under business rules.

He said three members of Pakistan Medical Commission had been elected from civil society while the other three from private institutes accusing they had their financial interests.

To a query of the bench, the lawyer said many other departments like Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan was also facing regulatory issues.

The court served notices to Ministry of Health, Law and Justice Division, Establishment Division and others to answer on the matter.

The court also summoned attorney general for Pakistan to reply on behalf of the federation.