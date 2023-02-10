UrduPoint.com

PMDC Exempts NLE For Pakistani Graduates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has started issuing permanent Registration Certificates from February 8 to doctors who graduated from Pakistani medical and dental colleges, without the requirement of National Licensing Examination (NLE).

A news release issued here on Friday said as per previous law of PMC the local graduates had to appear and pass the NLE exam before getting their permanent registration.

Under PMC law, NLE was undertaken from the doctors graduated from Pakistan's approved medical and dental colleges which was highly criticized by doctors community throughout the country.

Protests and demonstrations were held by different doctors' forums and organizations at different levels, and government was appealed repeatedly to withdraw the law, introduced by the PTI government.

In this regard an interactive PMDC online portal has been launched to facilitate doctors throughout the country. On the first day 1500 registration certificates have been issued while the regulator has also started issuing good standing certificates and renewals.

PMDC welcomes and informs all the local graduates, which are approximately more than 10,000 waiting for their permanent registration to apply online for registration, the news release says.

These graduates waited for quite a long time to get themselves registered but failed due to the rigid rules imposed by PMC.

Registrar PMDC Dr Suleman Ahmed said that one of the objectives of the regulator was to make the registration portal in a way that was easy to navigate and was user-friendly.

He added that PMDC after its promulgation ensured that the registration portal should be accurate enough and must be able to secure storage of confidential information of doctors and to develop a system that provided a secure payment system for application fees, and a system for tracking and managing applications.

He added that as per new Law of PMDC Act 2022, exam for foreign graduates National Registration Examination (NRE) had been introduced for Pakistani graduates having undergraduate degrees from foreign institutions.

"Passing the said NRE shall be mandatory for obtaining a full registration", he said adding, "the NRE shall be substantially based on a objective computer-based multiple-choice questions and a practical component."He said, "We welcome the suggestions of medical fraternity throughout the country and that we extend full facilitation to reach out and address the grievances of medical professionals."

