UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMDC Issues 20,254 Registration Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

PMDC issues 20,254 registration certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) Wednesday said that the council had issued more than 20,254 certificates of registration after its restoration.

In a statement, Registrar PMDC Brig. Dr Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui said that the council had been working efficiently and diligently to cover the backlog despite the current situation of COVID -19.

He said that up till now approximately 523 cases of experience had been disposed off. He added that up till now PM&DC had received 834 cases of faculty registration out of which 616 cases had been disposed off.

He said that almost 209 objection cases had been sent back to doctors for rectification. The registrar PM&DC added that almost 4,000 verification both local and international had been done on an urgent basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

85 % work on M&C hospital completed: Rashid Shafiq ..

38 seconds ago

KP Zakat Council for getting encroached lands of Z ..

39 seconds ago

FM expresses grief over demise of VC NMU Dr Mustaf ..

41 seconds ago

Committee to sort out financial hurdles in mass pr ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.