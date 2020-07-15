PMDC issues 20,254 registration certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) Wednesday said that the council had issued more than 20,254 certificates of registration after its restoration.

In a statement, Registrar PMDC Brig. Dr Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui said that the council had been working efficiently and diligently to cover the backlog despite the current situation of COVID -19.

He said that up till now approximately 523 cases of experience had been disposed off. He added that up till now PM&DC had received 834 cases of faculty registration out of which 616 cases had been disposed off.

He said that almost 209 objection cases had been sent back to doctors for rectification. The registrar PM&DC added that almost 4,000 verification both local and international had been done on an urgent basis.