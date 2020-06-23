UrduPoint.com
PM&DC Issues Over 14,000 Registration Certificates To Medical Graduates Since Restoration

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) since its restoration has issued more than 14,000 registration certificates to the medical graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) since its restoration has issued more than 14,000 registration certificates to the medical graduates.

PM&DC Registrar Brig (R) Dr Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui, in astatement on Tuesday, said the council had been working efficiently and diligently to cover the backlog despite the current situation of Covid -19.

He said up till now, approximately 281 cases of experience had been disposed of and PM&DC had received 233 cases of faculty registration from which 193 had been disposed of.

Almost 209 objections of cases had been sent back to doctors for rectification, he added.

The PM&DC registrar also said almost 4,000 verifications (local and international) had been done on an urgent basis so that the cases could be disposed of as soon as possible.

He has directed all the sections to work and finish the pending backlog.

