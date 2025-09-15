Open Menu

PMDC Issues Rains Alert For September 16-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 10:20 AM

PMDC issues rains alert for September 16-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued an alert based on the Met Department’s forecast of rain, wind, and thunderstorms from September 16 to 19 in upper districts of the province.

Heavy rainfall may cause increased flows in streams, urban flooding, and landslides in hilly areas, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan.

Weak structures, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels may also be affected, according to a PDMA report released on Monday.

District administrations have been directed to take precautionary measures, keep drainage systems clear, and ensure the availability of emergency services.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and nullahs, and cooperate with local authorities.

In case of emergency, citizens may contact PDMA’s toll-free helpline 1700, available round the clock.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

10 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

10 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

10 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

11 hours ago
Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Sco ..

Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale

11 hours ago
 India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wi ..

India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul

11 hours ago
 'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book o ..

'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..

11 hours ago
 US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of bus ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb

13 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab You ..

Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative, empowe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan