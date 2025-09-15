Open Menu

PMDC Issues Rains Alert From September 16-19

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued an alert based on the Met Department’s forecast of rain, wind, and thunderstorms from September 16 to 19 in upper districts of the province.

Heavy rainfall may cause increased flows in streams, urban flooding, and landslides in hilly areas, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan.

Weak structures, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels may also be affected, according to a PDMA report released on Monday.

District administrations have been directed to take precautionary measures, keep drainage systems clear, and ensure the availability of emergency services.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and nullahs, and cooperate with local authorities.

In case of emergency, citizens may contact PDMA’s toll-free helpline 1700, available round the clock.

APP/fam

