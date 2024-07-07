PMDC Offers Medical Education To Gaza's Students In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has offered completion of medical and dental education to Gaza's students in Pakistan.
The PMDC Council made this decision on the request of Pakistani High Commissioner in London to adjust the students of Gaza in Pakistan keeping in view the current situation in Gaza, President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj said in a statement.
He added that this decision enables Gaza students to continue their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that their studies are not interrupted due to the challenging circumstances in their home country.
The High Commission proposed that the students will be coming in batches of 20-30, with an expected number of 100 students and upon completion of their clinical placement in Pakistan, these students will graduate from universities of Gaza for clinical rotations in Pakistani medical colleges and attached teaching hospitals in the public sector, as a special case.
He said that a committee will be constituted headed by President PMDC to smoothly execute induction of these students into Pakistani medical education system in the corresponding years.
He said that Gaza students will have the opportunity to learn in a well-equipped environment, which might be lacking in Gaza due to ongoing conflicts and resource constraints.
He said that exposure to various medical specialties during their education in Pakistan will allow students to pursue specific areas of interest.
He said that due to the ongoing conflict many students are facing disruptions in their education.
By providing them with the opportunity to study in Pakistan, PMDC wants to help them to achieve their goals in medical educational.
He said that providing these opportunities to Gaza students will also open doors for their personal and professional growth.
It will empower them to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond, he added.
