PMDC Opens Portal To Submit MDCAT Registration Fee

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) has opened its portal to facilitate students in submission of their fee for National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination

According to PMDC, the decision was made keeping in view the larger interest of the students and allowing the remaining students who were not able to complete their MDCAT registration due to non-submission of fee.

Now all such students are again being given limited time by the Council to complete their applications as per directions from the Prime Minister the PMDC has extended the date of MDCAT-2023 and rescheduled it on September 10 (Sunday) this year.

Till the last date of submission of the application of MDCAT, 202,336 candidates had submitted their applications for the registrations wherein, 189,261 candidates were able to successfully complete the registration for the examination.

It was observed by the PMDC Council that almost 9,000 candidates submitted forms of MDCAT but they failed to complete their registration due to nonpayment of their fee due to any reason.

Therefore, the PMDC after receiving several requests from candidates through its helpline the matter was placed before the President of PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj.

In order to facilitate the students, he allowed to open the portal for submission of pending fees for MDCAT registration so maximum candidates could take part in the MDCAT exam.

Those students who have successfully submitted their registration forms for the upcoming MDCAT-2023 but their payments or status were delayed can submit their already generated challans or download a fresh challan form with a late registration fee through debit or Credit card or through challan form to get themselves registered for MDCAT 2023.

Students can avail this option for a limited period of 48 hours from 23rd to 24th August 2023 (two days) only. This option will be provided across the country and will be available for one-time only.

This decision was made by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council after receiving multiple requests from the students on the PMDC helpline to extend the fee submission date of MDCAT-2023.

