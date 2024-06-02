Open Menu

PMDC President Hails Launch Of Online Portal As Key Digital Transformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PMDC President hails launch of online portal as key digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr Rizwan Taj said on Sunday the launch of the PMDC Updated Online Portal was a significant step in the digital transformation of the Council's services.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that this initiative reflects the PMDC's commitment to improving administrative efficiency and supporting the medical community in Pakistan. By eliminating the need for in-person interactions, the new portal streamlines processes reduces the risk of human error, and addresses the longstanding backlog of pending cases and registrations, he added.

"The launch of the PMDC updated Online Portal sets a new standard for service delivery in the healthcare sector," Dr aj remarked.

The innovative portal was specifically designed to facilitate registration and documentation processes, overcoming previous hurdles in the issuance of cases, he added.

He said that the portal be regularly updated after thorough checks to cover any existing loopholes.

DrTaj also shared that the updated portal has already demonstrated its effectiveness by processing more than 5,000 cases in just 20 days.

He further said that this initiative was part of a broader effort by PMDC to streamline administrative procedures, ensuring that medical graduates can obtain their necessary certifications without delays. He said that the portal was designed to be user-friendly and secure, offering a smooth user experience and robust security measures to protect applicants' information.

It also features a straightforward process for fee payments and a reliable system for monitoring and managing application statuses, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

18 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

18 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

18 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

18 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

18 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

18 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan