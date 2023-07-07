Open Menu

PMDC Refrains To Offer Unrecognized Postgraduate Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) wrote letters to all medical and dental Institutions and universities to register with the council under section 25 of PM&DC Act for offering postgraduate programs.

On the directions of the Council the Registrar PM&DC has strictly refrained all the colleges and universities, not to advertise or offer any unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental program.

In case of non-compliance to the intimation, the PM&DC will initiate disciplinary proceedings under section 35(i) of PM&DC Act 2022 which states Section 35 which says whoever runs or establishes or endorses any institution or advertises admissions in an institution for imparting education in medicine or dentistry, which is not recognized under sections 21, 22, 25, 26 or 29 or in respect of which recognition has been withdrawn under section 33, shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, but shall not be less than a year, or with fine which may extend to twenty million rupees, but shall not be less than ten million rupees, or with both and shall also be liable to closure of such institution.

According to Registrar PM&DC all medical and dental practitioners intending to acquire postgraduate medical or dental qualifications in Pakistan have been informed to take admissions in PM&DC recognized postgraduate programs only.

He added the PM&DC will register only those PG qualifications which are duly inspected and recognized by the council and are included in the 2nd schedule of PM&DC Act 2022.

He added PM&DC has set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan for both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

He said that the PM&DC will continue working towards the targets and the council will raise the standard of medical and dental education and licensing in Pakistan while continuing to discipline individuals and organizations who do not meet the benchmarks of excellence set by PM&DC.

The list of recognized post graduate qualifications and DAI's are available on PM&DC website www.pmdc.pk.

