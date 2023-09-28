Open Menu

PMDC Signs MoU With Hub Salt, Geological Survey Of Pakistan

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 07:39 PM

As a part of building the mineral-driven economy by the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) under the control of the Ministry of Energy signed a MoU with Hub Salt and Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP)

Engr. Asad Ahmad, Managing Director, PMDC along with Dr. Sajjad Ahmad, Director General, GSP, and CEO Hub Salt Ismail Sattar signed the agreement, said a news release.

Engr. Asad Ahmad, Managing Director, PMDC along with Dr. Sajjad Ahmad, Director General, GSP, and CEO Hub Salt Ismail Sattar signed the agreement, said a news release.

Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) would provide support to PMDC in mineral exploration, encompassing assessment, identification, grading, mineral and rock evaluation, resource assessment, and environmental assessments both Parties will jointly organize training programs, workshops, conferences, seminars, and events related to research, innovation, and commercialization, especially in the field of Geological Sciences.

The MoU with Hub Salt envisions the establishment of a state-of-the-art Pink Rock Salt Crushing and Packaging facility for export purposes under the theme of “Pink Prosperity”.

The Pink Rock Salt facility is exclusively dedicated to export salt base products to international markets which will contribute substantially to Pakistan’s foreign revenue. This endeavor is expected to not only bolster economic growth but also cast a spotlight on the nation’s unique Pink Rock Salt on the international stage.

