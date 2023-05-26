UrduPoint.com

PMDC Successfully Conducts Foreign Students' NEB Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has successfully conducted the National Equivalence Examination (NEB) for foreign students at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) as per the decision of the newly elected council.

According to PMDC, all necessary arrangements were made prior to the exam in which students showed complete satisfaction. The total number of candidates scheduled for the exam was 512, out of which 370 candidates appeared in the exam.

After a comprehensive review and checking of all papers, the result was compiled and prepared by RMU. PMDC declared the result of NEB and uploaded it on its website and students can visit the website to check their results at www.pmdc.pk President PMDC Prof. Dr Rizwan Taj said that the council had given special amnesty to Pakistani national female students studying in Afghanistan whose study was banned by the Afghan government and Ukrainian students whose studies were affected due to war.

The exam date was announced well before time, so students wishing to appear can prepare accordingly. The NEB examination is conducted twice a year to assess and oversee the assessment of the knowledge, clinical skills, and professional attributes of students who partially complete a medical and dental program in a foreign institution and seek transfer and admission to a medical or dental college in Pakistan.

He added that the Council was committed to maintaining the best standards across Pakistan to make it at par with international standards.

He said, "Accreditation with WFME is our top priority and is being undertaken at a fast pace. In this regard, all colleges have been directed to establish a research cell and quality assurance department to fulfill the criteria of accreditation of WFME."

More Stories From Pakistan

