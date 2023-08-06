Open Menu

PMDC Successfully Conducts NRE Exam Step-I

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has successfully conducted the National Registration Examination (NRE) step-I at four different venues in the country.

According to PMDC, this exam was conducted in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

As many as 2,675 candidates appeared in the NRE exam in all four cities.

These candidates were given the best possible facilities so that they could be able to give the exam in a good environment, it added.

The NRE step-I exam was a theoretical MCQ-based basic and clinical sciences evaluation exam for foreign medical graduates to qualify.

Those candidates who successfully cleared the NRE step-I will be eligible for NRE step-II which is clinical evaluation for permanent licence.

The purpose of the NRE is to test the competency, knowledge, and skills of a graduate to ensure they are 'safe doctors' as they would be granted a license to treat patients independently.

The NRE skills exam represents the basic skills that are mandatory for patient handling and management in the absence of which patients would be at severe risk.

On the occasion, President PMDC said, "The National Registration Examination is likely to protect the right of the patients and to encourage all able and learned students to assume practice in the mainstream field." "PMDC is working with clear vision and dedication to facilitate and improve the healthcare system in Pakistan," he added.

He said, "With an aim to reform and improve healthcare education and service delivery standards, the council is working tirelessly for its all stakeholders."

