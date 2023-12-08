Open Menu

PMDC To Achieve WFME Recognition Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 10:39 PM

PMDC to achieve WFME recognition soon

President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Friday expressed the hope that the council will achieve recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Friday expressed the hope that the council will achieve recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

In a statement, he said the WFME recognition team recently visited Pakistan to conclude its evaluations and assessments of medical education programs of Pakistan in order to grant recognition.

He said that the WFME recognition of the PM&DC and its Accreditation Programme will enable all graduates of colleges licensed by the PM&DC will have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.

He highlighted that the final decision of the WFME will be communicated in due course as per their process.

He said that undoubtedly PM&DC has worked hard in the last few months to achieve accreditation.

He said, "As soon as any decision is communicated it will be shared with the public."

He added that the WFME is a well-recognized international organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide.

"Ultimately, our focus should remain on providing proper and good care for our patients."

By ensuring that our medical professionals are well-trained and equipped with the necessary skills, we can deliver high-quality healthcare services to our patients.

He added that in pursuit of its goals, PM&DC intends to have long-term relationships with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

The recognition of WFME is considered important as it ensures that the accredited medical institutes uphold the highest standards of education and training in medical.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Education Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

8 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

6 minutes ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

11 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

8 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

8 minutes ago
Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

8 minutes ago
 ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medi ..

ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medical check-up in jail

8 minutes ago
 Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of ciga ..

Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of cigarettes by 20 billion sticks: R ..

51 minutes ago
 International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

6 minutes ago
 Police recovers arms, ammunition

Police recovers arms, ammunition

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan