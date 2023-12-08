PMDC to achieve WFME recognition soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Friday expressed the hope that the council will achieve recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

In a statement, he said the WFME recognition team recently visited Pakistan to conclude its evaluations and assessments of medical education programs of Pakistan in order to grant recognition.

He said that the WFME recognition of the PM&DC and its Accreditation Programme will enable all graduates of colleges licensed by the PM&DC will have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.

He highlighted that the final decision of the WFME will be communicated in due course as per their process.

He said that undoubtedly PM&DC has worked hard in the last few months to achieve accreditation.

He said, "As soon as any decision is communicated it will be shared with the public."

He added that the WFME is a well-recognized international organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide.

"Ultimately, our focus should remain on providing proper and good care for our patients."

By ensuring that our medical professionals are well-trained and equipped with the necessary skills, we can deliver high-quality healthcare services to our patients.

He added that in pursuit of its goals, PM&DC intends to have long-term relationships with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

The recognition of WFME is considered important as it ensures that the accredited medical institutes uphold the highest standards of education and training in medical.