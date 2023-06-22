PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council is all set to conduct National Registration Examination (NRE) in the month of August this year.

According to PMDC, this highly anticipated medical and dental examination for foreign medical graduates is designed to allow aspiring professionals to showcase their knowledge and skills, paving the way for their future success.

The National Registration Examination is a crucial step for foreign medical and dental graduates in their professional journey, serving as a comprehensive assessment of individuals seeking licensure or registration in their respective disciplines.

It is an essential benchmark that ensures the highest standards of competence and expertise are met within the industry.

To facilitate the candidates across Pakistan the PM&DC is going to conduct the NRE in four major cities of the country i-e Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and Peshawar.

The NRE exam will be conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) under the supervision of PM&DC.

The syllabus of NRE is available on the PM&DC website. Only candidates with Provisional licenses issued by PM&DC will be able to register themselves for the said examination.

The council has advised aspiring candidates to complete the pre-requisite documentation required for registration for the said examination.

It added the PM&DC is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and expertise. By conducting the National Registration Examination, the department aims to promote public trust and confidence in medical and dental professionals and ensure the continued growth and development of this field.

All aspiring candidates have been asked to visit the official website of the PM&DC at www.pmdc.pk to obtain detailed information regarding the examination, including eligibility criteria, registration procedures, and syllabus. It is essential to review the guidelines thoroughly and adhere to the specified deadlines to ensure a smooth and successful registration process, it added.

The PM&DC Council decided to uphold the decision of the scholarship program offered to the students who got eligible for the scholarship of PM&DC.

The council has assured, all students who qualified for the scholarship program will get their second scholarshipinstallment on 1st week of July 2023. Almost 301 students will be given scholarships.