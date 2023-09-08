Open Menu

PMDC To Conduct Separate MDCAT For Flood Affected Areas Students

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 07:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will conduct a separate Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) examination for students of flood-affected areas in the country.

Spokesperson for PMDC, Hina Shaukat Kayani said on Friday that Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan had taken the decision on compassion for the students.

She informed that the provincial governments would also be consulted in this connection adding that the examination would be given from the syllabus already approved by PMDC which is available at its site.� � The spokesperson clarified�that the examination would be conducted�nationwide on September 10,�the already decided date to facilitate the students of flood-affected�areas.

