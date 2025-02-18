PM&DC to decide private medical colleges' fee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) is set to deliberate on the standardization of tuition fees for private medical and dental colleges in its upcoming Council meeting.

In a statement issued by the PM&DC, this decision comes in response to growing public concerns regarding the affordability and accessibility of medical and dental education in Pakistan.

It said that the PM&DC has taken a proactive approach to address these concerns by implementing a structured fee schedule to ensure transparency and fairness in the education sector.

It said the council aims to prevent excessive tuition charges while maintaining high educational standards in private institutions across the country.

It said that the PM&DC is committed to ensuring that quality medical and dental education remains accessible to aspiring students.

"The regulation of fees is a crucial step in maintaining a balance between affordability and sustainability in private medical education.”

The PMDC said that emergent Council meeting has been called which will include discussions with stakeholders, including representatives from private medical and dental colleges, education experts, and government officials, to finalize a fair and standardized fee policy.

It said that the council remains dedicated to promoting equitable access to medical education while upholding academic excellence.

Further details and the final decision of the Council meeting will be communicated shortly, it added.

The council said that it encourages all concerned parties to stay informed through official channels for updates on this important development.

Earlier in pursuant of the directions passed by the sub-committee of the Senate standing committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination meeting all private medical and dental institutions were directed not to collect fee for session 2024-2025 from the students till the final outcome of the committee constituted on medical education by the Prime Minister and chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister to review and revise tuition fee of private medical and dental institutions of Pakistan.

All colleges were directed to comply with the directives and to take necessary steps accordingly, it added.