PM&DC To Decide Private Medical Colleges' Fee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) is set to deliberate on the standardization of tuition fees for private medical and dental colleges in its upcoming Council meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) is set to deliberate on the standardization of tuition fees for private medical and dental colleges in its upcoming Council meeting.
In a statement issued by the PM&DC, this decision comes in response to growing public concerns regarding the affordability and accessibility of medical and dental education in Pakistan.
It said that the PM&DC has taken a proactive approach to address these concerns by implementing a structured fee schedule to ensure transparency and fairness in the education sector.
It said the council aims to prevent excessive tuition charges while maintaining high educational standards in private institutions across the country.
It said that the PM&DC is committed to ensuring that quality medical and dental education remains accessible to aspiring students.
"The regulation of fees is a crucial step in maintaining a balance between affordability and sustainability in private medical education.”
The PMDC said that emergent Council meeting has been called which will include discussions with stakeholders, including representatives from private medical and dental colleges, education experts, and government officials, to finalize a fair and standardized fee policy.
It said that the council remains dedicated to promoting equitable access to medical education while upholding academic excellence.
Further details and the final decision of the Council meeting will be communicated shortly, it added.
The council said that it encourages all concerned parties to stay informed through official channels for updates on this important development.
Earlier in pursuant of the directions passed by the sub-committee of the Senate standing committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination meeting all private medical and dental institutions were directed not to collect fee for session 2024-2025 from the students till the final outcome of the committee constituted on medical education by the Prime Minister and chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister to review and revise tuition fee of private medical and dental institutions of Pakistan.
All colleges were directed to comply with the directives and to take necessary steps accordingly, it added.
Recent Stories
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties4 minutes ago
-
PM&DC to decide private medical colleges' fee4 minutes ago
-
7 Killed, 7 Injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
RDA seals site office of University Town on rules violations4 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur stresses importance of FIR registration4 minutes ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council on Feb 203 minutes ago
-
Chinese Minister Counsellor pledges support for PBM’s social welfare initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Consultative workshop held for establishment of Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany strengthen ties to boost carbon market development3 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill thirty khwarij in IBO: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Insurance Ombudsman advocates transparency, calls for public awareness in Multan visit3 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador hosts reception to celebrate emperor Naruhito’s 65th birthday3 minutes ago