PMDC to launch national mental health awareness campaign

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in collaboration with the Pakistani Psychiatry Association of North America (PAPANA) will launch a comprehensive mental health awareness campaign across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in collaboration with the Pakistani Psychiatry Association of North America (PAPANA) will launch a comprehensive mental health awareness campaign across Pakistan.

This was decided in a meeting between President Pakistan Psychiatry Association of North America (PAPANA) Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan and President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj.

Dr Zeeshan apprised that 600 to 700 psychiatrists are currently working in Pakistan whereas more than 1000 Pakistani Psychiatrists doctors are practicing in United States.

Dr. Zeeshan stated that there was a huge need for mental health awareness, relevant courses, and training to cope with rapidly growing depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses etc.

He added that President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj was kind enough to allow me to collaborate and for that, we have started working on online courses, child psychiatry, addiction psychiatry, elderly psychiatry, etc.

He added that since there was not much literature available on psychiatry in Pakistan and in light of that Dr. Rizwan Taj, myself, and Professor of Harvard University Dr. Harrison wrote two books namely Psychiatry for medical and nursing students.

Dr. Zeeshan said that our society aims to further collaborate with PMDC to improve the training, certification courses, and short courses regarding psychiatry. "Without collaboration, we cannot achieve the objective."

He said that our core objectives are to raise awareness and combatting societal stigma associated with mental health issues by fostering open conversations and understanding, and education by providing accessible and accurate information about various mental health conditions, their signs, and available treatments, advocacy by encouraging individuals to seek professional help and advocating for improved mental health policies and resources in Pakistan.

He said that educational workshops and seminars will be conducted in collaboration with mental health professionals to disseminate information about mental health, launching a robust media campaign across various channels, including television, radio, and social media, to reach a diverse audience and raise awareness about mental health, training for healthcare professionals, organizing training programs for healthcare professionals to enhance their understanding of mental health issues and improving patient communication through community outreach initiatives by engaging with communities through grassroots initiatives, involving local leaders, and organizing events to foster a culture of understanding.

President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj said that the collaboration between PMDC and the Pakistani Psychiatry Association of North America is a significant step toward addressing the pressing mental health needs in Pakistan. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health issues.

He apprised that with the collaboration of PAPANA we have launched a book for teaching medical students about mental health issues today, especially for adolescent , children and medical students with psychiatry needs, and medical students so they can cope with their issues.

In addition further online seminars have been planned on mentorship of teachers in medical colleges across Pakistan.

He added that this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in advancing mental health awareness and support in Pakistan.

The PMDC and the Pakistani Psychiatry Association of North America are committed to working together to create lasting change and contribute to the well-being of the Pakistani population.

During the meeting, it was discussed to strengthen the capacity-building process of Psychiatrists working in Pakistan.

This strategic alliance aims to address the growing need for increased awareness, understanding, and destigmatization of mental health issues within the country.

The PMDC, as the regulatory authority overseeing medical and dental education and practice in Pakistan, recognizes the critical importance of mental health in the overall well-being of individuals and communities.

By teaming up with the Pakistani Psychiatry Association of North America, renowned for its expertise and commitment to mental health advocacy, the collaboration seeks to leverage international knowledge and best practices to benefit the Pakistani population.