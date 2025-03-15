Open Menu

PM&DC To Prepare Standardized Fee Structure

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) will establish a standardized tuition fee structure for private medical and dental colleges.

This was decided in a second subcommittee meeting which was held at PM&DC to regulate the fee structure and addressing public concerns over rising medical education costs in Pakistan.

In response to growing concerns from students, parents, and the public regarding the rising cost of medical education, the PM&DC convened its second subcommittee meeting to analyse fee justifications, asses the feasibility of rationalizing the fee structure and to develop a structured and equitable fee policy to prevent excessive tuition hikes while maintaining the highest academic standards in medical and dental colleges.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from private medical and dental colleges, education experts, law experts, and chartered accountants.

This standardization effort is a crucial step toward eliminating arbitrary fee increases and ensuring transparency across private institutions.

The discussion focused on striking a balance between affordability for students and financial sustainability for institutions.

During the meeting, various proposals were presented and reviewed critically. However, initial recommendations from private institutions did not align with public expectations.

After extensive deliberations, the PM&DC and stakeholders reached a consensus on revising tuition fees to ensure they remain within reasonable limits while allowing institutions to maintain high-quality education.

In the meeting, several key points were discussed, including auditing the operating costs of medical colleges, such as faculty salaries, infrastructure maintenance, lab expenses, and administrative costs and strategies for achieving a reasonable profit margin to ensure sustainability while preventing overcharging were also explored.

In the meeting, PM&DC emphasized the importance of setting a maximum tuition fee limit that private institutions cannot exceed. PM&DC also instructed private medical and dental colleges to display their fees on their websites and admission brochures.

The committee also discussed the establishment of an oversight committee once the fee structure is standardized to ensure that colleges adhere to uniform fees.

The committee will implement penalties and sanctions against institutions that overcharge students.

Furthermore, the committee also proposed that colleges must introduce scholarships and installment-based payment plans in the future to support students from low-income backgrounds.

The President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj in a statement said that the outcome of this initiative will establish a maximum tuition fee cap for private institutions, providing financial relief to students and parents while upholding academic excellence.

All the final proposals of the subcommittee will be presented to the Medical Education Committee, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PM&DC has assured that further details and the finalized fee structure will be shared soon through official channels.

The council asked students, parents, and stakeholders to stay updated on this crucial development, as it will have a lasting impact on medical and dental education in Pakistan.

