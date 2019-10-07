PMDC to take action against low standard medical institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to take strict action against those medical institutions which failed to sustain the minimum standards to maintain the international recognition of MBBS and BDS programmes.

According to an official of PMDC, the inspection and evaluation criteria for recognition of the medical colleges has been revised and after its pilot-test, the council has started implementing it.

He said that under the new criteria inspections of all medical and dental colleges in public as well as private sectors were carried out with the objective to enhance the standards of medical and dental education.

He said the total number of registered medical and dental practitioners in the country as of June 2019 was 257,657. They included 186,980 general medical practitioners, 23,133 general dental practitioners, 45,378 medical, surgical and allied specialists, and 2,166 dental and allied specialists.

Annually, around 18,000 students are being enrolled in 59 public and 109 private medical and dental colleges in the country, he added.

He said the council has realized the dire need of major reforms to streamline the affairs of PMDC and make it a highly effective and vibrant regulatory institution for promotion of medical and dental education in the country, at par with international requirements.

He said the PMDC office is being put online, and all sections and regional offices have been interconnected through internet.

He said the council was also registering over 1,000 doctors annually through NEB examination of Pakistani citizens who obtained foreign basic medical and dental degrees.

He said the council has held over 10 sessions in short span of time for early disposal of cases, timely decision-making and framing of regulations, etc. on the recommendations of its committees.

He said the admission regulations 2018 had been revised and the admission policy for session 2019-20 has been announced to ensure transparency and merit in the admission process.

He said major information technology reforms have been initiated, which included infrastructure development, capacity of staff, paperless environment, e-filing, installation of latest softwares as well as development of a user -friendly website, etc.

The official said that the PMDC is working for its global recognition through World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) in the year 2019.

He said the provisional license and registration process has been made efficient enabling a turnaround period of less than a fortnight to assist new graduates to start their house jobs as early as possible.

All licensing and renewal processes are being brought online and through a secured data system to enable immediate processing doing away with the past delays, he added.

