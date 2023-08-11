PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

Pakistan Mineral and Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American Company on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a $200 million foreign direct investment to establish a dedicated facility for crushing and packaging of Pink Salt for export purposes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistan Mineral and Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American Company on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a $200 million foreign direct investment to establish a dedicated facility for crushing and packaging of Pink Salt for export purposes.

The MoU was signed by the Managing Director of PMDC and the CEO of the American Company that would help mobilise million of dollars foreign investment for setting up a modern Pink Rock Salt Crushing and Packaging Facility, the MD PMDC said in a statement issue here.

MD, PMDC, Asad Ahmed said that the facility would be used only for the export of pink salt.

The plant for the export of pink salt would be established in Special Economic Zone, Mianwali District, he added.

He said that the country would be able to secure a significant place in the world market of pink salt exports. "Pink salt has a market of $12 billion in the world. We can export one and a half million tons of pink salt annually. The PMDC will try to take the country's share in the global market. This pink salt will be sold in the international market under the name of Pakistan," the MD PMDC said.