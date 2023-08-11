Open Menu

PMDC, U.S. Company Ink MoU Of $200mln Investment For Pink Salt Export Facility

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

Pakistan Mineral and Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American Company on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a $200 million foreign direct investment to establish a dedicated facility for crushing and packaging of Pink Salt for export purposes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistan Mineral and Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American Company on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a $200 million foreign direct investment to establish a dedicated facility for crushing and packaging of Pink Salt for export purposes.

The MoU was signed by the Managing Director of PMDC and the CEO of the American Company that would help mobilise million of dollars foreign investment for setting up a modern Pink Rock Salt Crushing and Packaging Facility, the MD PMDC said in a statement issue here.

MD, PMDC, Asad Ahmed said that the facility would be used only for the export of pink salt.

The plant for the export of pink salt would be established in Special Economic Zone, Mianwali District, he added.

He said that the country would be able to secure a significant place in the world market of pink salt exports. "Pink salt has a market of $12 billion in the world. We can export one and a half million tons of pink salt annually. The PMDC will try to take the country's share in the global market. This pink salt will be sold in the international market under the name of Pakistan," the MD PMDC said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Company Mianwali Turkish Lira Market Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Share Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States an ..

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over vict ..

4 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

38 seconds ago
 SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Ge ..

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

19 minutes ago
 EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

49 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

50 minutes ago
PCB announces team management for Afghanistan ser ..

PCB announces team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

40 seconds ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

51 minutes ago
 Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

51 minutes ago
 Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan