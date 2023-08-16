President, Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Wednesday said that concerns of protesting foreign medical graduates will be placed before the council for making a decision

President, Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Wednesday said that concerns of protesting foreign medical graduates will be placed before the council for making a decision.

Talking to the delegation of foreign medical graduates to listen to their concerns, he apprised them that it was the decision of the academic board to set passing marks at 70pc.

He said that the NRE exam was conducted by National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) transparently under the supervision of PMDC.

He added that the demand of the students would be considered but it could not be implemented on an exam which had already been held.

He assured them that the matter will be placed before the PMDC Council for further deliberation at the earliest.

The result was received from NUMS and was uploaded on the PMDC website the same day, he added.

The NRE exam was conducted in four cities of the country including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar to facilitate the graduates.

He added that the PMDC academic board has been formed to look after all the examination matters of NRE, NEB and MDCAT.

He said that the purpose of conducting NRE exam is to ensure the selection of qualified doctors for patients in Pakistan.

This examination is to keep patient safety in mind as precious lives of people cannot be put in the hands of unqualified doctors or graduates.

He said that the PMDC is a responsible organization that believes in adherence to rules and regulations.

During the protest, the Registrar directed the staff to let the graduates peacefully protest and offered them water and directed the staff to avoid any type of inconvenience.

These examinations for foreign graduates are conducted all over the world with the aim of getting the most qualified doctors.

Foreign medical graduates had staged a protest in front of the PMDC who failed the NRE exam demanding that the passing marks for the National Examination Board exam should be reduced from 70pc to 50pc.