PMDP Pays Tribute To Shahbaz Bhatti On His Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Minorities Democratic Party (PMDP) paid glowing tribute to the late former Federal minister Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary at a ceremony here on Monday.
PMDP Central chairman Abid Chand and other leaders and members lit candles in the memory of the late Shahbaz Bhatti. Speaking on the occasion, Abid Chand glorified the martyrdom of Shahbaz Bhatti and recalled his struggle for the rehabilitation of impoverished segments of society and creating interfaith harmony across the national mainstream.
He said Shahbaz Bhatti had remained active in his struggle for protection of rights of all communities in the light of the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah.
He reiterated PMDP's resolve to move forward with the thinking of the late federal minister for interfaith harmony and promised minority communities would continue to play their constructive role in national development.
PMDP Muzaffargarh coordinator Arshad Javed, Shahid Gill, Dominique Louise, Imran Chand, Javed Francis, Iqbal Jalal, Amir Jan, Aslam Faraz, Nishahil Nadeem, Ifraheem Boota, Asif Sawan, Suleman Arshad, Abida Nadeem Sarfraz, Mrs Khalida Sabir and Mrs Saba Nishahil also spoke.
