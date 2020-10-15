UrduPoint.com
PMD’s First Rally In Gujranwala:  Lahore Police Arrests Journalist Who Is Nephew Of A PML-N Worker

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:36 PM

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police arrests journalist who is nephew of a PML-N worker

Police raided the house of PML-N worker to arrest him in order to stop him from taking part in PDM’s first rally in Gujranwala but they took his journalist nephew as himself was not at home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) In a bid to make Pakistan Democratic Movement’s first rally unsuccessful, police raided a house to arrest a PML-N workers but it arrested his nephew as he himself was not there.

The man arrested by the police was known as Naveed Hayat who is a journalist associated with Pakistan Television (ptv).

As the news of his arrest went viral, Twitteratis and social media users demanded his immediate release.

Some Twitteratis criticized Lahore police for becoming complete partial instead of playing role as an independent organ of the state.

All the opposition parties are all set to stage their first power show and protest against PTI government for its wrong policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already allowed PDM rallies but on the other hand raids are being conducted to stop the workers from going and taking part in the first rally in Gujranwala.

