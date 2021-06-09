UrduPoint.com
PMDs RMC-KP web page not functional to get weather forecast report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa web page was not functional here Wednesday for the last few days that is why the people were complaining on social media against the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on social media started campaign that the web page of Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not functional to get weather forecast report.

They demanded of the PMD to operationalize the web page of RMC-KP to get information about the weather predictions in hot and summer season.

