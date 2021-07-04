ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the public meeting (Jalsa) of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Swat was nothing but the picnic of jobless politicians.

In a statement, he said the PDM meeting failed miserably as its leaders had nothing except lips servicing for the nation.

He asked Shahbaz Sharif that his brother Nawaz Sharif fled to London after looting the public, adding the PML-N produced less electricity and gave the masses expensive power. The minister expressed his surprise over healthy Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the meeting, who had been complaining of back pain in jail.

He said that the whole nation had to reap the poisonous crop sown by the opposition. After the completion of five years term of the PTI government under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he expressed confidence that the people would get a better and brighter Pakistan.

Fawad said that the opposition continued to taunt but the defeat in the 2023 elections would be their destiny.

"The people will continue their journey to take Pakistan on the path of development under the leadership of Imran Khan," the minister vowed.

He said, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's health is not good, that is why he always is saying such things, his health is constantly bad since the 2018 elections, may Allah grant him perfect health." He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should have asked Shahbaz Sharif, why he had objected to the Prime Minister's arrival in the national security meeting held the other day.

The minister said the PDM meeting, without its founder Bilawal Bhutto and Awami National Party, had lost its destination and founder too.