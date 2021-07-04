UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD's Swat Gathering Nothing But Picnic Of Jobless Politicians: Fawad

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

PMD's Swat gathering nothing but picnic of jobless politicians: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the public meeting (Jalsa) of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Swat was nothing but the picnic of jobless politicians.

In a statement, he said the PDM meeting failed miserably as its leaders had nothing except lips servicing for the nation.

He asked Shahbaz Sharif that his brother Nawaz Sharif fled to London after looting the public, adding the PML-N produced less electricity and gave the masses expensive power.  The minister expressed his surprise over healthy Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the meeting, who had been complaining of back pain in jail.

He said that the whole nation had to reap the poisonous crop sown by the opposition.  After the completion of five years term of the PTI government under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he expressed confidence that the people would get a better and brighter Pakistan.

Fawad said that the opposition continued to taunt but the defeat in the 2023 elections would be their destiny.

"The people will continue their journey to take Pakistan on the path of development under the leadership of Imran Khan," the minister vowed.

He said, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's health is not good, that is why he always is saying such things, his health is constantly bad since the 2018 elections, may Allah grant him perfect health." He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should have asked Shahbaz Sharif, why he had objected to the Prime Minister's arrival in the national security meeting held the other day.

The minister said the PDM meeting, without its founder Bilawal Bhutto and Awami National Party, had lost its destination and founder too.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Awami National Party Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Jalsa Jail London May Sunday 2018 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

2 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

4 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

4 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.