PMDU continues efforts to address public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) has continued its efforts to address public complaints in a timely manner.

A citizen complained on Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding public transport vehicles, plying on different routes of Alipur Chatta, area of Gujranwala, said a press release issued here.

The PMDU has issued ordered to district administration to take action against the vehicles overcharging passengers.

The district administration has taken timely action and issued challans to several public transport vehicles for charging high fares and legal action is also ordered against them.