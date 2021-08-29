UrduPoint.com

PMDU Registers 45% Women Complaints

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) has so far registered 3.4 million citizens from different areas of the country with a total of 45% women complaints noted pertaining to various social segments of the society.

According to three years performance of PMDU highlighted the ratio of public registration on the portal at local and abroad level, efficient complaint resolution and facilitation system and success stories of the complainants granted relief.

The success stories on various issues noted accounts of relief granted including the matter of non-issuance of allotment letter by CDA to Shahid Haider from Islamabad and the officials were demanding bribes for the letter. The complainant's issue was addressed and action launched against the officials.

Another affected Shaheen Tariq from Lahore reported the non-cooperation and high handedness of Punjab Police in recovery of his missing daughter where the girl was recovered and action taken against the officers on his complaint.

Another story mentioned the record of abduction of a girl (Iqra Younis, Bahawalpur) by the son of a local landlord. The culprit was accused of harassment and blackmailing the girl where the culprit was arrested and put into jail.

In another account, Kamran Virk from Faisalabad reported his daughter's rape and collusion of the police with culprits denying any justice to the aggrieved. However, all culprits were arrested and put to jail.

M Ghulab AK from Nowshera reported that he suffered Rs 4 million loss as a result of fraud. The culprit was arrested on action and money was recovered.

Shahid Ali, an overseas Pakistani was stuck in KSA due to bankruptcy of the company where the embassy played its role and sent him back with all issues resolved after he reported his matter on PMDU.

Rubina Yasir, a women worker was not allowed to feed her infant baby during duty her issue was resolved by allowing her to feed as she raised her matter over PMDU.

