PMDU resolves 1.2 million complaints so far: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister's performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has resolved as many as 1.2 million complaints received through Pakistan Citizens' Portal (PCP) App to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Over 1.3 million complaints were received so far, of which 1.

2 million had been redressed while remaining were under process, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati said on Wednesday.

Flanked by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan at a press conference here, he said the government was ensuring early redressal of complaints nation-wide with special focus on facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and women.

