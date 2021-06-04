UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMDU To Train Punjab Police Officials On Handling Pak Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

PMDU to train Punjab Police officials on handling Pak Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to effectively address grievances of public, the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) will hold a workshop for the senior officials of Punjab Police.

The decision has been taken to give the officials a briefing via video-link about working at Pakistan Citizen Portal and on resolving the grievances of general public.

The workshop will also include a briefing on policy-making for effective redressal of public grievances.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has ordered Additional IGs, DIGs and DPOs to personally participate in the training.

The briefing will be given by the officials of the PMDU at the Prime Minister's Office this week.

After Punjab Police, the police officers of other provinces will also be given training.

It is pertinent to mention that after a detailed audit from the IG Punjab Office, it was decided to hold a workshop for the relevant officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

10 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

11 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

11 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

12 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.