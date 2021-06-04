PMDU to train Punjab Police officials on handling Pak Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to effectively address grievances of public, the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) will hold a workshop for the senior officials of Punjab Police.

The decision has been taken to give the officials a briefing via video-link about working at Pakistan Citizen Portal and on resolving the grievances of general public.

The workshop will also include a briefing on policy-making for effective redressal of public grievances.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has ordered Additional IGs, DIGs and DPOs to personally participate in the training.

The briefing will be given by the officials of the PMDU at the Prime Minister's Office this week.

After Punjab Police, the police officers of other provinces will also be given training.

It is pertinent to mention that after a detailed audit from the IG Punjab Office, it was decided to hold a workshop for the relevant officers.