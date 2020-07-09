UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMEI To Hold Trainings Of Medical Nurses, Paramedics Of Public Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:35 PM

PMEI to hold trainings of medical nurses, paramedics of Public Hospitals

Private Medical Education Institutions (PMEI) and Public Sector Hospitals of Dir Upper, Dir Payan and Haripur Thursday inked agreement for training of nurses and paramedics staff under the aegis of Health Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Private Medical education Institutions (PMEI) and Public Sector Hospitals of Dir Upper, Dir Payan and Haripur Thursday inked agreement for training of nurses and paramedics staff under the aegis of Health Foundation.

The agreement was signed here at a ceremony attended by KP Chief Minister Special Assistant for Anti Corruption Shafiullah Khan, Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil, MD Health Foundation Dr Janbaz Afridi, PMEI's high officials.

It was informed on the occasion that under the agreement PMEI would impart special training for paramedics and nurses at private medical colleges of the said districts.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest Shafiullah appreciated the agreement and said nurses and paramedics are the backbone of the health sector, adding that the role of these staff remained imperative during the corona pandemic.

He said that the training sessions would further improve the abilities of nurses and paramedic staff in the fight against corona and other infectious diseases.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Dir Upper Dir Haripur Afridi Agreement

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 minutes ago

Zakat Fund approves disbursement of AED92 million ..

25 minutes ago

US stocks open mixed as Nasdaq extends rally

5 minutes ago

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

40 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

2 hours ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.