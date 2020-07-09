PMEI to hold trainings of medical nurses, paramedics of Public Hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Private Medical education Institutions (PMEI) and Public Sector Hospitals of Dir Upper, Dir Payan and Haripur Thursday inked agreement for training of nurses and paramedics staff under the aegis of Health Foundation.

The agreement was signed here at a ceremony attended by KP Chief Minister Special Assistant for Anti Corruption Shafiullah Khan, Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil, MD Health Foundation Dr Janbaz Afridi, PMEI's high officials.

It was informed on the occasion that under the agreement PMEI would impart special training for paramedics and nurses at private medical colleges of the said districts.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest Shafiullah appreciated the agreement and said nurses and paramedics are the backbone of the health sector, adding that the role of these staff remained imperative during the corona pandemic.

He said that the training sessions would further improve the abilities of nurses and paramedic staff in the fight against corona and other infectious diseases.